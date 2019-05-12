Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Delivers quality outing
Hudson allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings Sunday in a no-decision.
Hudson got off to a shaky start and surrendered three runs in the first inning, but he'd settle down to finish his day with five scoreless frames. The right-hander has faced some tough luck of late, picking up two straight losses entering the day despite surrendering just three earned runs over that stretch, and it was the bullpen who let him down Sunday by coughing up a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning. Hudson is 2-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 31 punchouts over 41 innings this year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hit hard by Phillies•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Turns in strong start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Earns second win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Yields three homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Gives up six runs•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Short outing in return to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...