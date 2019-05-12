Hudson allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings Sunday in a no-decision.

Hudson got off to a shaky start and surrendered three runs in the first inning, but he'd settle down to finish his day with five scoreless frames. The right-hander has faced some tough luck of late, picking up two straight losses entering the day despite surrendering just three earned runs over that stretch, and it was the bullpen who let him down Sunday by coughing up a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning. Hudson is 2-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 31 punchouts over 41 innings this year.