Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Delivers quality start
Hudson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 6.1 innings during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Braves. He struck out two but did not factor in the decision.
Hudson exited with a 2-1 lead and a runner on third with one out in the sixth, but Carlos Martinez was unable to prevent the run from scoring. It was a fairly quick hook by manager Mike Schildt since Hudson ended up throwing only 74 pitches. The 24-year-old has three straight quality starts and a 4.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB this season. Hudson lines up to pitch against the Cubs next weekend.
