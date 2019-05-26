Hudson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 6.1 innings during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Braves. He struck out two but did not factor in the decision.

Hudson exited with a 2-1 lead and a runner on third with one out in the sixth, but Carlos Martinez was unable to prevent the run from scoring. It was a fairly quick hook by manager Mike Schildt since Hudson ended up throwing only 74 pitches. The 24-year-old has three straight quality starts and a 4.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB this season. Hudson lines up to pitch against the Cubs next weekend.