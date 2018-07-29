Hudson made his major-league debut in a win over the Cubs on Saturday, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he struck out two.

The promising prospect looked as sharp as he's been in Triple-A Memphis all season, mowing through the trio of Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and the pinch-hitting Victor Caratini on an efficient 13 pitches. Hudson has racked up 13 wins for the Redbirds thus far this season, and although he'll initially work in the bullpen with the big-league club, he could eventually earn a spot start before the end of the season, especially if Michael Wacha (oblique) and Adam Wainwright (elbow) remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.