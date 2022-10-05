Hudson allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings in an 8-7 extra-inning victory Tuesday in Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Tuesday's game and struggled from the start. After allowing the first two batters to reach safely, consecutive groundouts led to a run in the first. He retired the side in order in the second but fell apart in the third as he faced 11 batters and six runs scored before he was removed with two outs. It was a disappointing end to a frustrating season that included losing his spot in the starting rotation and being relegated to the minors for parts of September.