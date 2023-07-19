Hudson will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Hudson has appeared in four games for the Cardinals this season, putting up a strong 1.80 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 10 innings. Most recently, he pitched 3.1 scoreless frames and picked up the win Saturday against the Nationals. The 28-year-old righty will likely stay in the game for two or three innings before being relieved.
