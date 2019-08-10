Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Early exit in no-decision
Hudson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits over four innings. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.
The right-hander tossed only 49 pitches (31 strikes) before being lifted for a pinch hitter with the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, marking the third straight start in which Hudson failed to pitch into the fifth inning. While his rotation spot may not be in jeopardy, his fantasy value takes a big hit if he can't last long enough to qualify for a win. Hudson will take a 4.01 ERA and 93:57 K:BB through 121.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Kansas City.
