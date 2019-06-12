Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Earns fifth win
Hudson (5-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.
Hudson shut down the Marlins lineup, not allowing an extra-base hit across his seven innings of work. It was his longest start of the season and only the third time he surpassed five strikeouts in an outing. Hudson also showed notable improvement with his control of the strike zone after walking seven batters across his last 12.1 innings entering Tuesday's start, beginning 19 of the 28 batters he faced with a strike. Through 72.2 innings, Hudson has a 3.47 ERA, but a 1.50 WHIP and 51:33 K:BB suggest that mark could be on the rise without skill improvement. His next start is scheduled for Sunday at the Mets.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Turns in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Another strong start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Delivers quality start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Notches win with quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...