Hudson (5-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.

Hudson shut down the Marlins lineup, not allowing an extra-base hit across his seven innings of work. It was his longest start of the season and only the third time he surpassed five strikeouts in an outing. Hudson also showed notable improvement with his control of the strike zone after walking seven batters across his last 12.1 innings entering Tuesday's start, beginning 19 of the 28 batters he faced with a strike. Through 72.2 innings, Hudson has a 3.47 ERA, but a 1.50 WHIP and 51:33 K:BB suggest that mark could be on the rise without skill improvement. His next start is scheduled for Sunday at the Mets.