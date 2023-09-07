Hudson (6-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Hudson was staked to an early 6-0 lead before yielding two runs in the fourth inning. He was still ahead 7-2 entering the sixth but couldn't record an out in that frame, allowing four straight baserunners -- three of whom crossed the plate -- before his departure. Hudson nonetheless collected the win, his fifth over his past seven outings. He's settled into a spot in the Cardinals' rotation and should remain there for the rest of the campaign, as he's posted a passable 4.54 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 41.2 innings across seven starts since the beginning of August.