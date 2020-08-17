Hudson (0-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Hudson threw only 55 pitches after a three-week layoff in between starts. He pitched fairly well, with the only run coming in the midst of a short rally in the opening inning. Hudson also did well limiting walks in a continuation of his first outing, as he has handed out only two free passes in 8.1 innings of work after posting a 4.43 BB/9 in 2019. He should be able to work a bit deeper into the game during his next start, currently projected for Friday against Cincinnati.