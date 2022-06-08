Hudson allowed a run on two hits and a walk, striking out six in seven innings of a 4-2 loss Tuesday in Tampa Bay. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson mowed through the Cardinals' lineup through the first six innings, allowing just two baserunners. Manuel Margot doubled to begin the seventh and the Rays manufactured a run with a groundout and a sacrifice fly. It was the first time he struck out more than four batters in a game this season. The 27-year-old has an impressive 2.76 ERA despite a 34:25 K:BB in 58.2 innings.