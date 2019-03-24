Hudson fired six scoreless innings in a 4-4 Grapefruit League tie with the Nationals on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Hudson commemorated his recent appointment to the No. 5 spot in the rotation with a dominant outing, pitching a spring-high six innings in what served as an ideal tune-up for the regular season. The 24-year-old right-hander enjoyed a stellar spring overall, as Saturday's performance brought his ERA down to 1.25 and BAA to a miserly .192.

