Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Exits early with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hudson left Thursday's game against the Pirates due to right elbow tightness, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hudson made it through two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest. He'll likely undergo further testing before the Cardinals release more information on the injury.
