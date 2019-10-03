Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Expected to start Game 4 of NLDS
Hudson is expected to start Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Braves, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old is being targeted to start a potential Game 4 of the NLDS after Adam Wainwright was tabbed as the starter for the third game due to his postseason experience. Hudson's status could change if he is needed in relief for the first two games of the series, where he is expected to be available out of the bullpen. The right-hander recorded 32 starts in 2019, but struggled slightly with control, allowing 86 walks and a 1.41 WHIP.
