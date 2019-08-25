Hudson (13-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-0 victory over the Rockies, giving up two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out two.

The right-hander continues to stifle opposition offenses without being particularly dominant. Hudson now has an 18.2-inning scoreless streak over his last three starts, but his 13:9 K:BB during that stretch suggests he's been as much lucky as good. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing Friday, at home against the Reds.