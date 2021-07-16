Hudson (elbow) announced Monday that he has resumed facing hitters at the Cardinals' extended spring training facility in Florida, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Despite undergoing surgery in late September of last season, Hudson continues to hold out hope that he'll be able to pitch for the big club in 2021. The fact that he's been cleared to face hitters is an important milestone in the recovery process for Hudson, but he'll still likely need at least a month and a half to fully ramp up. Any setback suffered along the way would likely close the door on Hudson pitching at any point this season.