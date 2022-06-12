Hudson (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts in seven innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Reds.

Hudson kept the Reds off the board until the fourth inning, where they rallied for three runs. Those came on a bases-loaded hit batter, a double play and a single. They added another run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh, leaving Hudson to take his first loss since May 3 despite going seven frames for his third straight start. The right-hander now has a 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:27 K:BB across 65.2 innings in 12 starts. Next up for Hudson is a road start versus the Red Sox next weekend.