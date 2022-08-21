Hudson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 16-7 win over Arizona, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Hudson surrendered two runs apiece in the first and third innings, but St. Louis rallied to put him in line for his first win in seven turns had he gone the minimum five innings. The 27-year-old continues to struggle with control as he tossed only 45 of 77 pitches for strikes and has walked multiple batters in six of his last seven turns. Hudson carries a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next week against the Cubs.