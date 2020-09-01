Hudson (1-2) picked up the win in Monday's 7-5 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

It was the right-hander's best outing so far in 2020 and his second straight quality start, as Hudson set season highs in innings and strikeouts. He fired 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, and got plenty of run support to secure his first win as the Cards scored in each of the first four frames. Hudson will take a 2.77 ERA and 23:7 K:BB through 26 innings into his next start Saturday during a doubleheader against the Cubs.