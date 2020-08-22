Hudson allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Friday.

Hudson had a good performance, but he threw only 74 pitches (49 strikeouts) and came up one out short of potentially being eligible for a result. The Reds' Matt Davidson made that a non-issue with a sixth-inning grand slam off Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb. Hudson has yet to pitch into the sixth inning this season. He has a 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 13 innings across three starts. The 25-year-old is expected to make his next start Wednesday versus the Royals.