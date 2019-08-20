Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Fires 6.2 hitless innings
Hudson (12-6) issued four walks over 6.2 scoreless frames Monday, striking out seven and earning the win over Milwaukee.
Hudson exited the game after throwing 111 pitches (64 strikes) despite working on a no-hitter. With two outs in the eighth, Giovanny Gallegos allowed a double to Yasmani Grandal, ending the team's no-hit bid. Hudson's ERA has dropped from 4.01 to 3.63 in his last two outings; he's combined for 12.2 scoreless innings during that span. Still, his 104:63 K:BB is a bit of a long-term concern. The 6-foot-5 rookie will look for his third straight win Saturday as St. Louis will host the Rockies.
