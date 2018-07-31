Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: First big-league win
Hudson (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning in an extra-inning win over the Rockies on Monday. He also recorded a strikeout.
The rookie worked around a couple of trouble spots in his one frame and then was awarded a win courtesy of Marcell Ozuna's walkoff blast in the home half of the 10th. Hudson was enjoying a stellar campaign at Triple-A Memphis before his recent callup, and it's possible he will get a look as a starter with the big club in the near future with Carlos Martinez (shoulder) headed back to the disabled list.
