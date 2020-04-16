Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Gears up with solid spring
Hudson posted a 2-1 record, 2.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 12.1 innings over four Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended.
The right-hander is firmly entrenched as the No. 3 starter when the starting rotation is at full strength, and despite some control issues in his last start of spring March 8, Hudson enjoyed a productive exhibition slate overall. The 25-year-old stretched out to 74 pitches in that outing, and he'll presumably also have a ramp-up period to the regular season to complete his preparations. Hudson enjoyed a standout 2019 campaign -- his first as a full-time starter in the majors -- posting a 16-7 record and 3.35 ERA across 174.2 innings.
