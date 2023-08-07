Hudson is scheduled to make his next start with the Cardinals on Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

St. Louis added Hudson and Matthew Liberatore to the rotation last week after the team dealt away Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery ahead of the trade deadline. Both pitchers will make their next starts in Tampa Bay, but of the two, Hudson is coming off the more encouraging outing. He picked up his second win of the season this past Wednesday versus Minnesota, covering seven innings while striking out seven and allowing three runs on two hits and three walks.