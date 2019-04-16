Hudson gave up six runs on eight hits with three walks while striking out three through 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday.

Hudson was knocked around Monday, giving up two home runs and eight hits through only 3.2 innings. The 24-year-old has not been able to make it through five innings in any of his starts this season and now has a bloated 6.08 ERA. Hudson will look to get back on track Sunday against the Mets.