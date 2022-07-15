Hudson (6-6) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 6.2 innings.

Hudson gave up only one run through five frames, but a Will Smith RBI-double in the sixth inning and a Gavin Lux homer in the seventh sent him to the showers with a mediocre final line. Hudson notched only four swinging strikes and punched out only three batters in the contest, but he showed some improvement by avoiding issuing multiple walks for just the fifth time through 18 appearances. The right-hander's 4.10 ERA and 1.36 WHIP on the season aren't disastrous, but he's waiver-wire material in most mixed fantasy leagues due to a poor 4.9 K/9 and 3.9 BB/9.