Hudson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 7-6 loss to Washington, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings.

Making his first start since July 14 due to a neck injury, Hudson kept the damage to a minimum, surrendering a Victor Robles solo home run in the third inning and putting one runner on in the fifth who came around to score after Hudson departed. The 27-year-old has averaged an improved two walks per game during four July starts, though he still ranks last by a wide margin among 62 qualified starters with a 1.23 K/BB. Hudson carries a 4.10 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come midweek against the Cubs.