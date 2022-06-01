Hudson (4-2) allowed a run on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win Wednesday over the Padres.

Hudson had missed the five-inning mark in three of his last four starts, but he bounced back with his longest outing of the year Wednesday. The lone run on his line came from a Manny Machado RBI single in the first inning. This was also just the second time in 10 starts that Hudson's issued less than two walks -- the first time was in his season debut. He's done fairly well despite the shaky command, posting a 2.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 28:24 K:BB through 51.2 innings this year. He'll look to build off of this strong outing next week in a road start versus the Rays.