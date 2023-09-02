Hudson pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson gave up an RBI-double to Alfonso Rivas in the top of the second, but he went unscathed the rest of the way. The right-hander matched his longest outing of the season at seven frames and he has now recorded three quality starts over his last six outings. Hudson now owns a respectable 4.02 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 56 innings in 13 starts this season.