Hudson (16-7) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one through seven innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Monday.

Hudson generated 6 swinging strikes and 18 called strikes in the quality start. Hudson continues to keep the ball on the ground, getting 57 percent of his outs from the ground-ball. The 25-year-old has a 3.35 ERA with 124 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Hudson is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.