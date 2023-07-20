Hudson allowed two runs on five hits and struck out one without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Wednesday.

The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Hudson didn't pitch deep enough to qualify for the win. He threw 66 pitches (45 strikes) in the spot start, though it's unclear if he'll be stretched out over the next few weeks to enter the rotation. Hudson has held his own in the majors this season, posting a 2.77 ERA despite a 1.31 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through 13 innings over five appearances. He worked as a starter with Triple-A Memphis, but he exceeded five innings just twice in 11 outings. If Hudson gets another start, he's tentatively lined up for a challenging road start in Arizona next week.