Hudson (forearm) met with head team physician Dr. George Paletta on Wednesday and will seek a second opinion and further evaluation on his injured forearm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was just placed on the 45-day injured list Tuesday, and he has some time to figure out his options since he won't be pitching again this regular season or postseason, if the Cardinals qualify. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted Wednesday that the seeking of a second opinion is simply part of the process of Hudson setting himself up as best as possible to not miss time in 2021. "Our doctors have reviewed the MRI, but you still want to do the normal consultation," Mozeliak said. "Until that happens, there are no decisions made for next steps. ... Obviously, the fact that we're ruling out the remainder of this year is saying something."