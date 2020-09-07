Hudson (2-2) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in a win over the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out four.

The runs against Hudson came early, as Anthony Rizzo hit a solo shot in the first and Jason Kipnis added a two-run blast in the second. Hudson finished with 101 pitches (57 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient effort. The right-hander has a 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across six starts spanning 31 innings. Hudson's next start is expected to be Friday versus the Reds.