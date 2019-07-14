Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Grabs win despite shaky control
Hudson (8-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander delivered his 10th quality start of the season despite throwing only 53 of 94 pitches for strikes and tying his season high in free passes. Hudson will take a 3.48 ERA and 73:46 K:BB through 98.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Cincinnati.
