Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hit hard by Phillies
Hudson (2-3) allowed eight runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.
The biggest blow against Hudson came on a grand slam hit by Bryce Harper in the second inning. However, those runs weren't earned after two consecutive throwing errors by the defense behind him partially fueled the offensive outburst. After the disastrous frame, Hudson did manage to pitch deeper into the game prior to allowing two earned runs in the fifth inning, ending his night. He's now managed to pitch more than five innings in just two of his seven starts this season and has an ugly 4.63 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 35 innings.
