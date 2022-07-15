Hudson was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain Friday.

While Hudson won't be able to pitch for at least 15 days, it's possible he won't wind up missing a single game in which he would have appeared. He just started Thursday against the Dodgers, so he wasn't going to pitch in any of the last three games prior to the All-Star break. The Cardinals then have two off days in the first week after the break, so they won't need to carry five starters. Unless reports emerge that his neck strain is particularly serious, it's possible this move represents little more than a bit of clever roster management. Hudson will be eligible to return July 30. Zack Thompson was recalled to take his place on the roster.