Hudson (elbow) remains likely to miss the entire 2021 season, but he's holding out hope that he can make a September return, even in a relief capacity, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "Mentally, I'm waiting on September," Hudson said. "I'm waiting and I'm doing my work, trying to hit my marks. And then I'm just trying to stay on pace to where that's an opportunity to compete at the end of the year. Be available is the ultimate goal."

The right-hander's Tommy John surgery unfolded in September 2020, making the 12-month mark the first realistic opportunity he'd have to return to live action. Hudson is set to continue his intensive rehab program in Jupiter alongside the rest of his teammates during spring training, currently working with plyometric weighted balls and shooting for March 15 as a date to begin playing catch. If Hudson ultimately isn't able to toe the rubber again until 2022, it won't be for lack effort; the 26-year-old is already drawing raves from manager Mike Shildt for his mindset and work ethic during the rehab process, with the Cardinals skipper noting "he's super dedicated to what he's doing, how he's doing it."