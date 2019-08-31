Hudson (14-6) earned the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings.

Hudson shut down the Reds for most of the afternoon, outpitching Trevor Bauer by a wide margin. His final line was marred in the eighth inning when Giovanny Gallegos allowed three inherited runners to score on a Tucker Barnhart double. Hudson's season-long WHIP remains an eyesore, but he's arguably pitching the best he has all year heading into September. Hudson stands a good chance to keep his win streak going with a home start against San Francisco next on the docket.