Hudson signed a one-year, $2.65 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hudson posted a 4.45 ERA and ugly 78:61 K:BB across 139.2 innings for the Cards in 2022 in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He's currently on the outside looking in for a rotation spot in 2023 but could still wind up making a decent number of starts for the big club.