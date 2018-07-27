Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Joins Cardinals on Friday
Hudson will have his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis and join the Cardinals prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
It became apparent that Hudson was headed for his first taste of the majors when he was pulled early from his start at Memphis on Wednesday. Through 19 starts with the Triple-A club this year, he's logged an impressive 2.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 7.0 K/9 across 111.2 innings. Look for Hudson to join the rotation in the near future, though his big-league debut has yet to be determined at this time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Promotion appears imminent•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Passed up for callup•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Continues mastery at Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Candidate for big-league spot start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Could be callup candidate this summer•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Assigned to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...