Hudson will have his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis and join the Cardinals prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It became apparent that Hudson was headed for his first taste of the majors when he was pulled early from his start at Memphis on Wednesday. Through 19 starts with the Triple-A club this year, he's logged an impressive 2.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 7.0 K/9 across 111.2 innings. Look for Hudson to join the rotation in the near future, though his big-league debut has yet to be determined at this time.