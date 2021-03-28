The Cardinals placed Hudson (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in late September of last season, Hudson is projected to miss the entire 2021 campaign while he completes the arduous rehab process. Though he'll be on the 10-day IL to open the season, Hudson will likely be shifted to the 60-day IL as soon as the Cardinals need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
