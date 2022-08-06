Hudson allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday.

Manager Oli Marmol wasn't pleased with Hudson's tempo, and Katie Woo of The Athletic reports the right-hander's spot in the rotation could be at risk. Hudson threw 47 of 78 pitches for strikes, while Andre Pallante -- his potential replacement in the rotation -- also covered four innings on 65 pitches (37 strikes) to earn the win Friday. Hudson owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 56:46 K:BB through 105 innings across 20 starts this year, but he's been worse with 15 runs allowed in 25 innings since the start of July. It's unclear whether the right-hander would move to the bullpen or get sent down to Triple-A Memphis if he loses his starting role. Either Hudson or Pallante figures to be tentatively scheduled for a difficult road start in Colorado next week.