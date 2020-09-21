Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that Hudson (forearm) is doubtful to pitch again this season, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Hudson exited his start Thursday with what was initially labeled as right elbow soreness, but he was diagnosed with a right forearm strain and placed on the 10-day injured list two days later after undergoing additional testing. The right-hander will be evaluated again by a team doctor Tuesday, but the Cardinals aren't banking on Hudson receiving a short-term timeline to resume pitching. St. Louis will turn to Austin Gomber to fill Hudson's spot in the rotation beginning with Tuesday's game in Kansas City.