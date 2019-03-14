Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Location issues in latest start
Hudson threw 69 pitches over just three innings in his latest Grapefruit League start against the Marlins on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Hudson got 44 of those offerings into the strike zone and limited damage, allowing just an earned run on two hits and three walks across three innings while recording three strikeouts. The trio of free passes were the first Hudson has issued this spring as he continues to battle for the Cardinals' one open rotation spot. Hudson's primary competition for the job is John Gant, who's slated to pitch in an intrasquad game Thursday morning after having appeared in relief Tuesday.
