The Cardinals list Hudson (neck) as their scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Washington.
Hudson appears on track to make his return from the 15-day injured list in the minimum amount of time after he made a rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. The right-hander struck out six over five innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while throwing 79 pitches (49 strikes). He should be able to handle a 90-plus-pitch workload Saturday, setting him up for a relatively normal start in his expected return from the IL this weekend.
