Hudson (10-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks over 3.2 innings. He took the loss and struck out seven batters in the 8-3 loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Hudson did not do himself any favors by issuing a season-high five free passes in the contest. He needed 93 pitches to get through the abbreviated outing. Hudson saw his ERA rise to 3.99 with a 1.58 WHIP in 117.1 innings this season. He's been a bit lucky this season, entering Saturday's game with a 5.40 FIP -- nearly 1.5 runs higher than his ERA. The 24-year-old's next start is expected to come at home versus the Pirates on Friday.