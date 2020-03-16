Hudson is slated to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while spring training remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Rogers reports manager Mike Shildt and his staff are in the process of setting up a maintenance program for the team's starting pitchers to follow during the suspension of spring training. The templates will be individualized to an extent for each player, but Hudson, the projected No. 3 starter, is likely to see his fall approximately within the 45-pitch, twice-a-week guideline. The right-hander had worked up to 74 pitches in his second start of Grapefruit League play last Sunday against the Marlins, but that elevated count was primarily due to control issues he experienced during his 3.2 innings of work.