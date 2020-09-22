Hudson (forearm) is set to meet with Dr. George Paletta in St. Louis on Tuesday regarding the next steps in his recovery, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's regular season is deemed to be over, but Hudson will naturally hope to have his recovery completed as soon as possible so as to be able to enter spring training in 2021 without restrictions. The 26-year-old put together a third consecutive solid showing during the abbreviated 2020 campaign that included a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and career-best 20.5 percent strikeout rate, and he's poised to be a pivotal part of the rotation again next season.