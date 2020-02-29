Hudson allowed two earned runs on three hits across 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Thursday. He struck out four.

The right-hander was making his second appearance of spring, and after cruising through a pair of frames versus the Mets in his debut Saturday, Hudson wasn't anywhere near as smooth Thursday. The right-hander will work out of the rotation this season after posting an impressive 16-7 record and 3.35 ERA across 32 starts last season, but the Cardinals have opted to stretch him out through long relief thus far this spring while auditioning a number of candidates for one of two open starter jobs to open the season.