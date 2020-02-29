Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Mixed performance in relief
Hudson allowed two earned runs on three hits across 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Thursday. He struck out four.
The right-hander was making his second appearance of spring, and after cruising through a pair of frames versus the Mets in his debut Saturday, Hudson wasn't anywhere near as smooth Thursday. The right-hander will work out of the rotation this season after posting an impressive 16-7 record and 3.35 ERA across 32 starts last season, but the Cardinals have opted to stretch him out through long relief thus far this spring while auditioning a number of candidates for one of two open starter jobs to open the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Slated to pitch Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Nightmare start in NLCS clincher•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Named starter for Game 4•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Expected to start Game 4 of NLDS•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will be ready in bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wildly effective Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.