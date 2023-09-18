Hudson allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings Sunday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson allowed just one hit through the first three innings, but the Phillies finally got to him with three runs in the fourth. Shockingly enough, Hudson's three strikeouts were his most in a start since he had seven Aug. 20. He had just five strikeouts in his previous four starts and has only managed to reach six innings once in his last six starts. The 28-year-old is up to a 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:30 K:BB in 70.1 innings. He's projected to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.