Hudson will start Wednesday's game against the Twins at Busch Stadium.

Hudson and Matthew Liberatore will slot into the rotation this week after St. Louis sent out starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty to the Rangers and Orioles, respectively, prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Though all but one of his seven appearances with the Cardinals this season have come in a bullpen role, Hudson should be able to provide a decent amount of length in his return to the rotation Wednesday after he covered 4.1 innings and tossed 93 pitches in relief in his most recent appearance last Thursday against the Cubs. Hudson holds a 4.19 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 19.1 innings in the big leagues on the season.